Wholesale Inflation Quickens To 5.25% In January

: Wholesale prices rose 5.25 per cent year-on-year in January compared with a 1.07 per cent fall a year ago, government data showed on Tuesday.The data compared with a 3.89 per cent annual rise forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.In December, prices rose a provisional 3.39 per cent.

Last month, wholesale food prices fell 0.56 per cent year-on-year, compared with a provisional 0.70 per cent fall in December.

