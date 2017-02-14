NDTV
Wholesale Inflation Quickens To 5.25% In January
The data compared with a 3.89 per cent annual rise forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. In December, prices rose a provisional 3.39 per cent.
Thomson Reuters
| Last Updated: February 14, 2017 12:27 (IST)
Thomson Reuters
Wholesale food prices fell 0.56% year-on-year in January.
New Delhi
: Wholesale prices rose 5.25 per cent year-on-year in January compared with a 1.07 per cent fall a year ago, government data showed on Tuesday.
The data compared with a 3.89 per cent annual rise forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.
In December, prices rose a provisional 3.39 per cent.
Last month, wholesale food prices fell 0.56 per cent year-on-year, compared with a provisional 0.70 per cent fall in December.
© Thomson Reuters 2017
