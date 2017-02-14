NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Economy |

Wholesale Inflation Quickens To 5.25% In January

The data compared with a 3.89 per cent annual rise forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. In December, prices rose a provisional 3.39 per cent.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: February 14, 2017 12:27 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Wholesale food prices fell 0.56% year-on-year in January.
Wholesale food prices fell 0.56% year-on-year in January.
New Delhi: Wholesale prices rose 5.25 per cent year-on-year in January compared with a 1.07 per cent fall a year ago, government data showed on Tuesday.

The data compared with a 3.89 per cent annual rise forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

In December, prices rose a provisional 3.39 per cent.

Last month, wholesale food prices fell 0.56 per cent year-on-year, compared with a provisional 0.70 per cent fall in December.

© Thomson Reuters 2017



For latest news on Business & Budget 2017, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: February 14, 2017 12:27 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ GVK Power Hits 52-Week High On 16,000-Crores Navi Mumbai Airport Deal Win
WPIWholesale inflationWholesale price indexFood pricesFood inflation

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.