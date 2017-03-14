Wholesale Inflation Rises To 6.55% In February

New Delhi: India's wholesale prices rose a more-than-expected 6.55 per cent year-on-year in February, compared with a 0.85 per cent fall a year ago, driven by fuel and food prices, government data showed on Tuesday.



The data compares with a 5.90 per cent annual rise forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. In January, prices rose a provisional 5.25 per cent, the fastest pace in two-and-a-half years.



Last month, wholesale food prices rose 2.69 per cent year-on-year, compared with a provisional 0.56 percent fall in January.