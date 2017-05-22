NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Adani Enterprises Defers Australian Coal Project Investment Decision

"Adani is advised that the Queensland cabinet did not consider any submission or make a decision on royalties for the Adani project today," Adani's spokesman in Australia said..
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: May 22, 2017 12:10 (IST)
Melbourne: Adani Enterprises has deferred a final investment decision (FID) on its long-delayed Australian Carmichael coal project, as the Queensland state government has yet to sign off on a royalty agreement for the mine, an Adani spokesman said on Monday. "Adani is advised that the Queensland cabinet did not consider any submission or make a decision on royalties for the Adani project today," Adani's spokesman in Australia said.

"In light of that, Adani has today deferred a decision by the board on FID until the government makes a decision," he said.

The company had been planning to make a final investment decision on the 25 million tonnes a year coal mine and rail project by the end of May.

