Distribution Companies Save Rs 15,000 Crore Under UDAY Scheme
The ministry said these states have taken over the targeted debt of Rs 2.09 lakh crore of their distribution companies under borrowing exemption from the FRBM Act given in UDAY for the years 2015-16 and 2016-17.
Under the UDAY scheme, states would start taking over losses of distribution companies in a graded manner
New Delhi: The power ministry said on Wednesday that debt-laden power distribution companies in states which participated in the UDAY scheme, meant for their revival, have saved Rs 15,000 crore till March this year. The Ujwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana (UDAY) was launched in November 2015. "The participating DISCOMs (distribution companies) have achieved net savings of approximately Rs 15,000 crore till March, 2017," the ministry said in a statement. The average cost of supply (ACS) and average revenue realised (ARR) gaps have come down by almost 14 paise per unit and the AT&C (aggregate technical and commercial) losses have reduced by almost 1 per cent in fiscal year 2017, it said.
The process of states taking over the targeted debts and them as SDL (state development loan) bonds has now been completed.
As of now, the participating distribution companies have to issue bonds worth approximately Rs 37,000 crores, which would be done in due course.
Rest of the debt with distribution companies is mostly in the nature of capex (capital expenditure), which pays for itself, or scheme-based debt, which converts into grants fully or partially. Thus, they are not required to be taken over by the states, the ministry added.
Under the UDAY scheme, the states would start taking over losses of distribution companies in a graded manner from now on, starting with taking over 5 per cent of the losses of FY17 from the current financial year.
Continued, concerted and coordinated efforts by the Centre, States and distribution companies, in the spirit of cooperative and competitive federalism, would help turn around the distribution sector by fiscal year 2019, it said.