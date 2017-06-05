NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Energy |

No Impact On Gas Imports Due To Qatar Dispute, India's Petronet Says

Petronet LNG is India's biggest gas importer
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: June 05, 2017 12:46 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Petronet said Qatar's dispute with Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain would not affect imports
Petronet said Qatar's dispute with Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain would not affect imports
New Delhi: Petronet LNG said on Monday it did not expect any impact on gas supplies from Qatar after Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed ties with the Gulf Arab state accusing it of supporting terrorism.

"I don't think there will be any impact on it. We get gas directly from Qatar by sea," R.K. Garg, head of finance at Petronet, told Reuters when asked to comment on the coordinated move to cut relations. Petronet LNG, India's biggest gas importer, buys 8.5 million tonnes a year of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Qatar under a long-term contract. It also buys additional volumes from Qatar under spot deals.
 

© Thomson Reuters 2017



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: June 05, 2017 12:45 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ Jio Effect: Vodafone Offers Free Calls, 4G Data In Plans Starting Rs 19
Petronet LNGLNG importsQatar

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll

Advertisement

Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.