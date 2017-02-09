NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Energy |

ONGC's Overseas Arm Should Not Be Merged With Parent: Dinesh Sarraf

ONGC Videsh should be given more autonomy and merging companies horizontally will create a monopoly, ONGC Chairman Dinesh Sarraf said.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: February 09, 2017 11:53 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
ONGC's Overseas Arm Should Not Be Merged With Parent: Dinesh Sarraf
The overseas arm of India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd (ONGC) should not be merged with its parent company, ONGC's chairman said on Thursday, a week after the government proposed setting up an integrated oil company to better compete with global majors.

ONGC Videsh should be given more autonomy and merging companies horizontally will create a monopoly, ONGC Chairman Dinesh Sarraf said.

Finance minister proposed setting up an integrated oil company in his budget speech last week, and said combining existing oil companies will give them capacity to bear higher risks and avail economies of scale.

New Delhi is struggling to raise local oil production and imports about 80 percent of its oil. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 set a goal of cutting that to 67 percent by 2020.

© Thomson Reuters 2017



For latest news on Business & Budget 2017, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: February 09, 2017 11:53 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ Early Withdrawal From NPS Made Tax-Exempt: 10 Things To Know
ONGC VideshONGC Chairman Dinesh SarrafONGCintegrated oil company

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.