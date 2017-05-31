NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked, Effective June 1

The increase in fuel prices followed rise in global crude oil prices in the trailing fortnight
NDTV and Agencies | Last Updated: May 31, 2017 22:52 (IST)
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked on Wednesday, effective from midnight, marking the first increase in fuel prices after a cut two weeks back. Petrol price was increased by Rs 1.23 rupees and diesel price was increased by 0.89 rupees, tracking global crude oil prices in the trailing fortnight.

Petrol in Delhi will cost Rs 66.91 per litre from tomorrow as against Rs 65.32 a litre currently. Similarly, a litre of diesel will be priced at Rs 55.94, as compared to Rs 54.90 at present, according to the Press Trust of India.

The increase in price, effective midnight tonight, comes on the back of a Rs 2.16 per litre cut in petrol and Rs 2.10 a litre reduction in diesel prices effected from May 16.

Announcing the price hike, Indian Oil Corp (IOC), the nation's largest fuel retailer, said the rates have been hiked excluding local state levies or VAT and actual increase will be higher depending on tax rate.

"The current level of international product prices of petrol and diesel and INR-USD exchange rate warrant decrease in selling price of petrol and diesel, the impact of which is being passed on to the consumers with this price revision," IOC said in a statement.
 

