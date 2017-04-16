NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Energy |

Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked From Sunday

Petrol price will be up by Rs 1.39 per litre, while diesel price will go up by Rs 1.04 per litre from Sunday
Indo-Asian News Service | Last Updated: April 16, 2017 11:03 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Petrol price will be up by Rs 1.39 per litre starting Sunday.
Petrol price will be up by Rs 1.39 per litre starting Sunday.

New Delhi: Petrol price will be up by Rs 1.39 per litre, while diesel price will go up by Rs 1.04 per litre from Sunday, the Indian Oil Corporation announced on Saturday.

"The current level of international product prices of Petrol and Diesel and INR-USD exchange rate warrant increase in selling price of petrol and diesel, the impact of which is being passed on to the consumers with this price revision," the oil marketing company (OMC) said in a statement.

"The movement of prices in the international oil market and INR-USD exchange rate shall continue to be monitored closely and developing trends of the market will be reflected in future price changes," the statement added.



IOC added that it intends to start a pilot project in select cities daily for daily revision of petrol and diesel prices.

"IOCL intends to shortly start daily changes in price of Petrol and Diesel based on movement of prices in international market, on pilot basis, in the cities of Udaipur, Jamshedpur, Pondicherry, Chandigarh and Vizag," the statement said.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: April 16, 2017 11:02 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ BHIM-Aadhaar App Revamped. Here's What Is New
Petrol & Diesel pricespetrol price delhipetrol price mumbaipetrol price bangalorepetrol price kolkatadiesel price indiainternational crude oil pricescrude oil priceindian oil corporationpetrol and diesel prices hikesdaily revision of petrol and

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll

Advertisement

Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.