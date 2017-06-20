REC Says 13,685 Villages Electrified So Far
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day address to the nation on August 15, 2015, pledged to electrify all 18,452 un-electrified villages within 1,000 days.
New Delhi: State-run Rural Electrification Corp on Tuesday said as many as 13,685 villages have been electrified till June 20, 2017.
The Rural Electrification Corp is the nodal agency for Deendayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY), which is an integrated scheme covering all aspects of rural power distribution viz. feeder segregation, system strengthening and metering.
The scheme is aimed at transforming the lifestyle of villagers and bringing in overall socio-economic development in rural areas.
Thereafter, the REC had taken up village electrification on a mission mode targeting the project completion by May 2018.
The DDUGJY has an outlay of Rs 43,033 crore with a grant of Rs 33,453 crore from the Government of India.
New projects for 32 states/UTs including works of feeder separation, system strengthening, connecting rural households, metering, village electrification and Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana worth Rs 42,553.17 crore have been approved.
More than 350 Gram Vidyut Abhiyantas (GVA) have been deployed to monitor the progress of village electrification.
The GVAs update field photographs, data and other information in the GARV Mobile App (garv.gov.in), which has been developed for ensuring transparency and accountability.
Story first published on: June 20, 2017 20:08 (IST)