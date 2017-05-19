NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Tata Power Posts Loss In Q4 On One-Time Charge

Tata Power posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 247 crore ($38.12 million) for the quarter ended March 31.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: May 19, 2017 16:07 (IST)
Tata Power's consolidated revenue from its power business fell 12% to Rs 5,975 crore
Tata Power Co Ltd posted a loss in the fourth quarter on Friday compared with a profit a year earlier as it incurred a one-time charge towards contractual obligations. The company posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 247 crore ($38.12 million) for the quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of Rs 82.95 crore for the corresponding period a year earlier. Consolidated exceptional loss towards contractual obligations amounted to Rs 651 crore, Tata Power said.

Analysts on average had expected a consolidated profit of Rs 426 crore for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The company's consolidated revenue from its power business fell 12 per cent to Rs 5,975 crore.

($1 = Rs 64.7975)

© Thomson Reuters 2017



Story first published on: May 19, 2017 16:06 (IST)
