WEF@Davos: Where Johar And Shakira Will Jive For Social Cause!
Activist Swami Agnivesh, President Emeritus of World Council of Arya Samaj, will also join other spiritual leaders for a multi-faith candle lighting ceremony to reflect upon hope for humanity, as part of the five-day WEF (World Economic Forum) Annual Meeting beginning.
Davos: As the global elite descends on this snow-laden resort town on Swiss alps for the annual jamboree, it will also see filmmaker Karan Johar talking about 'leading characters' of the society while celebrity singer Shakira will tell the world about her work in support of education and early-childhood development.
Hollywood actor Matt Damon and popular musician will.i.am of the Black Eyed Peas fame will also be there to talk about various causes they are working to make the world a better place to live.
WEF said its 47th Annual Meeting, which would continue through January 20, will have 40 cultural leaders from across the world to inspire 'Responsive and Responsible Leadership', the theme of this year's summit.
They will contribute to dialogues on topics ranging from populism to climate change and technology to cultural heritage, said the Geneva-based organisation, which describes itself as an international organisation for public-private cooperation "committed to improving the state of the world".
Pakistani filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy will be the first artist ever to co-chair the Annual Meeting this year.
This year also marks the 23rd Annual Crystal Awards, recognising artists who have shown exemplary leadership.
Those to be awarded include Anne-Sophie Mutter (for her leadership in providing opportunities for young people to develop careers as musicians), Shakira (for her leadership in supporting early-childhood development) and Forest Whitaker for his leadership in peace-building and conflict resolution.
They will receive the awards tomorrow at an special event, followed by a concert, to mark the opening of the meet.
"Artists remind us of our responsibility towards each other. The Crystal Award recipients are leading examples for the global community of what it means to inspire and create change for the long-term," said Hilde Schwab, Chairwoman of the World Arts Forum which selects awardees.
Acclaimed cellist Yo-Yo Ma will also return to the event, while other cultural leaders taking part include Elif Shafak (author), Jamie Oliver (chef), Tracy Fullerton (video game designer) and Jin Xing (choreographer and TV host).
Cultural leaders will be involved in more than 50 sessions on topics ranging from populism to climate change and technology to cultural heritage.
The WEF has also invited the Afghan Women's Orchestra 'Zohra', to perform at the Closing Concert on January 20 with the youth ensemble, the Orchestre du College de Geneve, in the spirit of intercultural dialogue through music.
Zohra, led by two inspiring female conductors, Negin Khpolwak and Zarifa Adiba, comprises 30 young women between the ages of 14 and 20 who are studying at the Afghanistan National Institute of Music, founded by Ahmad Sarmast.
They are the first women in their families, community and country to learn music in over 30 years. The performance at the Annual Meeting kicks off a first international tour, with concerts and activities in Switzerland and Germany where Zohra will collaborate with local youth orchestras.
Several cultural leaders have collaborated with the Forum to present large-scale exhibitions and major art installations in and around the Congress Centre, the meeting's main venue.
These are intended to create spaces for reflection and dialogue on some of the most pressing issues of our times.
These include John Grade's 25-metre Middle Fork tree installation, presented in collaboration with the Smithsonian Institution, Tomas Saraceno's Aerocene flying artwork, and Angelica Dass' Humanae portrait series.
Story first published on: January 15, 2017 17:53 (IST)