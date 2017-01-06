NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Rupee Extends Gains, Up 15 Paise To 67.84 Against Dollar

Press Trust of India | Last Updated: January 06, 2017 10:57 (IST)
Mumbai: Maintaining its good form for the third day, the rupee appreciated 15 paise to 67.81 against the dollar in early session today, underpinned by higher opening in the domestic equity market. 

Forex dealers said besides selling of the American currency by exporters and banks, the falling fortunes of the dollar against others overseas gave the rupee an upperhand. 

Further, a higher opening in the domestic equity market influenced the rupee uptrend, they added. 



On Thursday, the rupee had risen 9 paise to close at 67.96 on sustained dollar unwinding from banks and exporters. 

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex jumped by another 103.48 points, or 0.38 per cent, at 26,981.72 in early trade today.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: January 06, 2017 10:57 (IST)
