Rupee Strengthens Above 64/Dollar To 20-Month High

Mumbai: The rupee appreciated by 33 paise to trade at nearly 20-month high of 63.93 against the dollar in trade today at the Interbank Foreign Exchange amid sustained selling of the American currency by exporters and banks.



Forex dealers said that apart from weakness in the dollar against other currencies overseas, foreign fund inflows and a higher opening in the domestic equity market supported the rupee.



On August 10, 2015, the rupee had breached the 64/dollar mark last and made a high of 63.74.

Yesterday, the rupee had gained 18 paise against the US dollar to end at a near 21-month high of 64.26 on sustained dollar unwinding from exporters and corporates amid positive global cues.Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose nearly 150 points, to trade at an all-time high of 30,089.74 in trade today.