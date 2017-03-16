Rupee's Dream Run Continues, May Rally To 63/Dollar: 10 Facts

Indian stock markets and the rupee surged today with the Nifty hitting fresh all-time high of 9,152. Overnight, the US Federal Reserve hiked interest rates, as expected, but signalled no pick-up in the pace of tightening, soothing investors who had feared faster rate hikes. The rupee strengthened against the dollar, rising 45 paise to 17-month high of 65.24 taking its gain this year so far to 4.1 per cent against the greenback. In global currency markets, the dollar took a hit after US Fed stuck to its projections of three total rate hikes in 2017, instead of the four some expected.
Here are 10 things to know:
1) Currency expert Jamal Mecklai, who is the MD & CEO of Mecklai Financial, said BJP's election victory has helped the rupee blast through the resistance level of 66.50 against the US dollar. On the upside, he has a target of 63 against the dollar though he acknowledges that the Reserve Bank of India may not let the rupee appreciate significantly against the dollar as it will hurt the competitiveness of Indian exporters. On the downside, he has a target of 70 against the dollar, if the Federal Reserve tightens interest rate at a faster pace than anticipated.
