Rupee's March Continues, Surges To 20-Month High Against Dollar

The rupee on Friday hit a 20-month high of 64.16 against the US dollar, its highest level since August 2015. This takes rupee's gains to over 5 per cent against the dollar this year. Analysts attribute the rupee's gains to the RBI's decision in two policy reviews this year to keep repo rate unchanged. The RBI on Thursday in its latest policy review held its policy rate and expressed concerns about inflation, raising expectations it would no longer cut rates this year.



"We do not expect any more rate cuts given (that) the journey to 4 per cent inflation remains challenging. Yet we believe that weaker than expected growth will not allow the RBI to start increasing the policy repo rate over 2017," HSBC said in a note to clients. A higher interest rate differential with developed markets helps to attract foreign inflows.



Anindya Banerjee, associate VP-currency and derivatives at Kotak Securities, says the RBI's decision to hold interest rates has worked in favour of rupee. The BJP's resounding victory in Uttar Pradesh elections has also triggered massive foreign inflows into Indian markets, which has taken domestic stock market to record highs.

India has attracted a net $8.85 billion in foreign investments into debt and equities in March, the highest monthly amount since at least 2002.The RBI also on Thursday said that said it was preparing to drain rupee liquidity from the banking system. Cash in the banking system has soared to around Rs 4 lakh crore after the government removed higher-value bank notes from circulation in November.Though the RBI kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.25 per cent, the central bank raised the reverse repo rate - or what banks get for deposits at the RBI - by 25 basis points to 6.00 per cent. The move will encourage banks to park their funds with RBI, say analysts.That could be a precursor to announcement of more steps from the RBI to drain liquidity, say analysts. (With agency inputs)