Rupee's March Continues, Surges To 20-Month High Against Dollar

The rupee on Friday hit a 20-month high of 64.16 against the US dollar, its highest level since August 2015. This takes rupee's gains to over 5 per cent against the dollar this year. Analysts attribute the rupee's gains to the RBI's decision in two policy reviews this year to keep repo rate unchanged. The RBI on Thursday in its latest policy review held its policy rate and expressed concerns about inflation, raising expectations it would no longer cut rates this year.
"We do not expect any more rate cuts given (that) the journey to 4 per cent inflation remains challenging. Yet we believe that weaker than expected growth will not allow the RBI to start increasing the policy repo rate over 2017," HSBC said in a note to clients. A higher interest rate differential with developed markets helps to attract foreign inflows.
Anindya Banerjee, associate VP-currency and derivatives at Kotak Securities, says the RBI's decision to hold interest rates has worked in favour of rupee. The BJP's resounding victory in Uttar Pradesh elections has also triggered massive foreign inflows into Indian markets, which has taken domestic stock market to record highs.
