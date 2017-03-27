86% of Firms To Upgrade To Windows 10 In 3-4 Years

New Delhi: Of 400 mobile technology firms in the US and four European countries surveyed, 86 per cent said they will upgrade their Windows PCs to Windows 10 within three to four years.
Results from the Decision-Maker Mobile Technology Survey, highlighting the shifts in technology buying and spending levels, identified trends in both the acceleration of Windows 10 adoption.
According to the survey, 47 per cent of the surveyed organisations said they would upgrade to Windows 10 in the next 12 months.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement