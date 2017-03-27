NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Gadgets |

86% of Firms To Upgrade To Windows 10 In 3-4 Years

According to the survey, 47 per cent of the surveyed organisations said they would upgrade to Windows 10 in the next 12 months.
IANS | Last Updated: March 27, 2017 13:43 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
86% of Firms To Upgrade To Windows 10 In 3-4 Years

New Delhi: Of 400 mobile technology firms in the US and four European countries surveyed, 86 per cent said they will upgrade their Windows PCs to Windows 10 within three to four years.

Results from the Decision-Maker Mobile Technology Survey, highlighting the shifts in technology buying and spending levels, identified trends in both the acceleration of Windows 10 adoption.

According to the survey, 47 per cent of the surveyed organisations said they would upgrade to Windows 10 in the next 12 months.



"Eighty-three per cent of the firms said they planned to converge their PC management and Enterprise Mobility management strategy... 44 per cent of firms noted they planned to do this convergence in the next 12 months," the survey found.

It also found that of the 85 million monthly active users of Office 365, over 95 per cent of the cloud identities were being managed by Azure Active Directory (Premium).



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For latest news on Business & Budget 2017, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: March 27, 2017 13:35 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ Supreme Court Says Aadhaar Not Mandatory for Social Schemes
Windows 10Windows 10 adoption by PC usersWindows 10 adoption

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.