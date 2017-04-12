Airtel Digital TV Launches Android-Enabled Set Top Box At Rs 4,999
Airtel Internet TV, which comes with an inbuilt wi-fi receiver and a bluetooth-based remote control, is integrated with Google's voice search feature, the company said.
S Sriram and Sunil Taldar of Bharti Airtel unveil the Airtel Internet TV.
Airtel Digital TV, the direct-to-home or DTH arm of Bharti Airtel, on Wednesday launched 'Internet TV' powered by Android TV, which will allow consumers to watch content on the internet on their regular television sets besides regular satellite channels. "Consumers have to shell out Rs 10,000-15,000 above normal TV which is big deterrent. Then there are media streaming devices but experience is not seamless. Airtel Internet TV will address this growing seamless experience of offline and online content," Bharti Airtel DTH CEO and director Sunil Taldar said while unveiling the product.
Offering a clutter-free and intuitive interface, the sleek Airtel 'Internet TV' STB is 4K content ready and enables live TV shows to be paused, recorded or even rewound. It also supports content via USB (external HD) and bluetooth. Customers can also cast, mirror content from mobile devices, tablets and laptops on to the TV screen with Airtel 'Internet TV', it added.
Gaming enthusiasts can make the most of the internet TV with the best of gaming apps for an experience that is truly larger than life. Gamers can use physical game controllers, or even their smartphones as a game pad with Internet TV.
Priced at Rs 4,999 for new customers, the STB - which will come pre-loaded with movie application Netflix - will support casting of content from YouTube and enable users to download applications from Google Play store and play games on TV, it further said.
New customers also have the option of buying the device for Rs 7,999 which will come with 1 year subscription of about 500 channels on Airtel DTH.
The existing customers can get it for Rs 3,999 which will include 1 month of Airtel DTH subscription. The STB is exclusively available on Amazon and initially will be provided to consumers in top 20 cities of the country.