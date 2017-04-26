Amazon Sells OnePlus 3T From Rs 29,999. Exchange Discounts, Other Offers
The OnePlus 3T comes with two 16MP cameras (front and rear) and a 3400 mAh battery, which features a 13 per cent increase in capacity over the OnePlus 3, as per Chinese smartphone company OnePlus's website.
Amazon is offering the OnePlus 3T smartphone at a starting price of Rs 29,999 under a limited-quantity scheme. The e-commerce company is also giving an additional Rs 2,000 off on exchange of existing device to purchase OnePlus 3T, according to the Amazon India website - Amazon.in. The e-commerce company is also offering a no-cost EMI option starting from Rs 2,499.92 through Bajaj Finserv for purchase of the OnePlus 3T device - available in Gunmetal, Soft Gold and Black - under this scheme. The OnePlus 3T comes with two 16MP cameras (front and rear) and a 3400 mAh battery, which features a 13 per cent increase in capacity over the OnePlus 3, as per Chinese smartphone company OnePlus's website.
Here are few other things to know:
EMI option
Amazon is offering the OnePlus 3T on EMIs using credit cards from various lenders, including HDFC Bank, Citibank, ICICI Bank, SBI Card, Standard Chartered Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank, as per the Amazon website.
"No Cost EMI with Bajaj Finserv is available to existing customers of Bajaj Finserv Ltd...This option is not available if you checkout with more than 1 item," Amazon said.
Exchange
While the 64GB variant of OnePlus 3T is being offered at a price of Rs 29,999 for those customers who do not want to exchange their existing devices, the 128 GB version is at Rs 34,999.
Buyers can get an up to Rs 13,010 off on under Amazon's exchange scheme, depending on the make and model of the exchanged device, it added.
Warranty
Buyers will get a one-year manufacturer warranty for the Oneplus 3T and six months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories including batteries from the date of purchase, Amazon said.
Meanwhile, full-service airline Jet Airways is offering its frequent flyers a chance to win OnePlus 3T smartphone in a promotional scheme. "Redeem a minimum of 150 JPMiles on JetPrivilege Reward Store and stand a chance to win a OnePlus 3T," Jet Airways said on microblogging site Twitter.
JetPrivilege is a frequent-flyer programme run by Jet Airways under which customers can redeem JPMiles for flights.