Apple iPhone 8 Price, Other Specifications: Report Comes Out With Some Details

The 5.8-inch iPhone 8 with an OLED display -- that may be called 'iPhone X' -- is reportedly being launched along two other devices -- updated iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus (with brand names as iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus), a media report said.



According to the financial newspaper Nikkei, Apple will shrink the top and bottom bezels to make iPhone 8 smaller than the iPhone 7 Plus.



The report also claimed that priced at $1,000, iPhone 8 will be the most expensive smartphone Apple has ever released.

In February, a report claimed that out of the 5.8-inch display, only 5.15-inch would be usable. The rest of the space would feature a "function area".Apple's upcoming iPhone 8 would also come with wireless charging.The company was also planning to introduce a new connector type for accessories for the iPhone, iPad and other devices through its official Made-for-iPhone (MFi) licensing programme.Called 'Ultra Accessory Connector' (UAC), the eight-pin connector is slightly less thick than USB-C and near half as wide as both USB-C and Lightning.