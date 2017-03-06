NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Gadgets |

Apple iPhone 8 Price, Other Specifications: Report Comes Out With Some Details

The report also claimed that priced at $1,000, iPhone 8 will be the most expensive smartphone Apple has ever released.
Indo-Asian News Service | Last Updated: March 06, 2017 13:22 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Apple iPhone 8 Price, Other Specifications: Report Comes Out With Some Details

The 5.8-inch iPhone 8 with an OLED display -- that may be called 'iPhone X' -- is reportedly being launched along two other devices -- updated iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus (with brand names as iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus), a media report said.

According to the financial newspaper Nikkei, Apple will shrink the top and bottom bezels to make iPhone 8 smaller than the iPhone 7 Plus.

The report also claimed that priced at $1,000, iPhone 8 will be the most expensive smartphone Apple has ever released.



In February, a report claimed that out of the 5.8-inch display, only 5.15-inch would be usable. The rest of the space would feature a "function area".

Apple's upcoming iPhone 8 would also come with wireless charging.

The company was also planning to introduce a new connector type for accessories for the iPhone, iPad and other devices through its official Made-for-iPhone (MFi) licensing programme.

Called 'Ultra Accessory Connector' (UAC), the eight-pin connector is slightly less thick than USB-C and near half as wide as both USB-C and Lightning.




(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For latest news on Business & Budget 2017, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: March 06, 2017 13:22 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ What Latest Provident Fund Changes Mean For You
iPhone 8iPhone 8 SpecificationsiPhone 8 priceiPhone 8 featuresiPhone 7SiPhone 7s Plus

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.