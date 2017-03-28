Apple Releases iOS 10.3 Update

The update lets a user find the misplaced AirPods using the 'Find My iPhone' app.
New York: Apple has officially released an iOS 10.3 update containing improvements in its newly-launched AirPods, WiFi calling and SiriKit product lineup. Apple released seven beta versions of iOS 10.3 to developers and the public before rolling out the final version. The first beta was released back on January 26, Forbes magazine reported on Monday. Since Apple's new Bluetooth earbuds - AirPods - are small, they can be easy to lose. The update lets a user find the misplaced AirPods using the 'Find My iPhone' app.
Using the 'Find My iPhone' app, a user can command the AirPods to make a noise so they could be found.
The other way to find the AirPods is you can mute audio playback on each of the individual AirPods in case one of them went missing and the Find My iPhone app would show a user where it is located on the map.
With the update, users can now make and receive Wi-Fi calls through iCloud-connected devices such as iMac, Mac mini, MacBook, iPad, iPod Touch and Apple Watch. This feature is useful if the battery on iPhone is low.
Apple's 10.3 update adds a new Podcasts app which looks similar to the Music app widget. Moreover, Apple has adjusted the app animations when one opens and closes apps.
A new 'Apple ID' menu has been added in the Settings app. This menu shows Apple ID information and all the devices that a user is logged into.
Apple has also updated the SiriKit so that developers can build apps that allow Siri to pay bills, check payment statuses and schedule future rides with Uber.
Other minor updates include new security features and a new iCloud section under the Apple ID Settings menu. The new section shows a breakdown of cloud storage usage. This feature also shows which apps use iCloud.