Apple To Cut iPhone Production In March Quarter: Report

The company slashed output by 30 per cent in the January-March quarter this year due to accumulated inventory, the Nikkei reported.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: December 30, 2016 23:17 (IST)
Apple stock was down 0.85% in midday trading.
Apple Inc will trim production of iPhones by about 10 per cent in the January-March quarter, the Nikkei financial daily reported, citing calculations based on data from suppliers.

The company slashed output by 30 per cent in the January-March quarter this year due to accumulated inventory, the Nikkei reported.

Apple's shares were down 0.85 per cent in midday trading.

The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

