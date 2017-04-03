Apple's Next Gen iPhones To Sport New Screen Technology

San Francisco: Apple's next generation of iPhones will bring "True Color iPad Pro" screen technology to its smartphones for the first time.
"The screen technology uses advanced four-channel ambient light sensors to automatically adapt the colour and intensity of the display to match the light in your environment. Which means reading anywhere is more natural and comfortable - almost like looking at a sheet of paper," Forbes.com reported on Monday.
The full spectral sensing ambient light sensor will be added across the iPhone 7S, iPhone 7S Plus and iPhone 8.
Recognising more than 10 years of partnership with the Product (RED) charity that fights against HIV/AIDS, Apple last month announced iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus in a vibrant red aluminium finish.
Apple also updated its most popular-sized iPad, featuring a brighter 9.7-inch Retina display and best-in-class performance at an affordable price of Rs 28,900 (32GB with Wi-Fi).
