BHIM App Updated. Here Are The Key Features

"The new upgrade is aligned to facilitate the governments initiative of launching customer referral bonus and merchant incentive schemes," AP Hota, MD and CEO, National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) said.
Digital payments app, Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM), has been updated with additional features on Google Play Store and iOS. "The new upgrade is aligned to facilitate the government's initiative of launching customer referral bonus and merchant incentive schemes. We have added more regional languages, enhanced user experience and security features for wider acceptance and usage of the BHIM App," AP Hota, MD and CEO, National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) said.
Here are the Key features of the latest version (BHIM 1.3):
* Three new languages (Marathi, Punjabi and Assamese) have been added to the BHIM app. It now supports 12 languages.
* Users can now access the contact list of their phones to select beneficiaries for sending money. This is applicable to mobile numbers of those who are already registered with BHIM and *99# Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) users.
* Enhanced QR feature: With the new version, users can browse QR code which is saved in their mobile phones to scan and pay.
Also, the updated app has made possible blocking/unblocking to prevent unknown collect requests.