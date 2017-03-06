NDTV
Amitabh Bachchan Roped In By China's OnePlus As Brand Representative
The association with Mr Bachchan will further strengthen this bond, give users a greater sense of purpose and help the brand scale new heights, OnePlus founder and CEO Pete Lau said.
Press Trust of India
| Last Updated: March 06, 2017 20:17 (IST)
Press Trust of India
Actor Amitabh Bachchan said he is "thrilled to represent the brand in India".
New Delhi
: Chinese handset vendor OnePlus has roped in Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan as its brand representative.
"Association with the living legend reiterates the brand philosophy of 'Never Settle' and the company's pursuit of perfection," OnePlus said in a statement on Monday.
"As the brand grows to the next level, we aim to continue to bond with our community in a more meaningful and engaging way," OnePlus founder and CEO Pete Lau said.
The association with Mr Bachchan will further strengthen this bond, give users a greater sense of purpose and help the brand scale new heights, he added.
"Being a OnePlus user myself, I am thrilled to represent the brand in India and become a part of the passionate community of OnePlus fans to take the brand legacy ahead," Mr Bachchan said.
Story first published on
: March 06, 2017 20:13 (IST)
OnePlus
Amitabh Bachchan
OnePlus brand representative
Pete Lau
© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.