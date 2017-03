Amitabh Bachchan Roped In By China's OnePlus As Brand Representative

: Chinese handset vendor OnePlus has roped in Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan as its brand representative."Association with the living legend reiterates the brand philosophy of 'Never Settle' and the company's pursuit of perfection," OnePlus said in a statement on Monday."As the brand grows to the next level, we aim to continue to bond with our community in a more meaningful and engaging way," OnePlus founder and CEO Pete Lau said.

The association with Mr Bachchan will further strengthen this bond, give users a greater sense of purpose and help the brand scale new heights, he added."Being a OnePlus user myself, I am thrilled to represent the brand in India and become a part of the passionate community of OnePlus fans to take the brand legacy ahead," Mr Bachchan said.