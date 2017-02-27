Gionee Launches New A-Series Selfie-Focused Smartphones

Barcelona: Chinese smartphone maker Gionee on Monday launched a new line up of A series smartphones -- A1 Plus and A1 -- at the Mobile World Congress here.
While the A1 Plus sports a 20MP selfie camera and 13MP 5MP rear dual cameras, A1 features a 16MP selfie camera and 13MP rear camera.
"As a consumer oriented smartphone manufacturer we hope to set up the evolution of the selfie experience and provide the best portfolio at the best price," William Lu, President, Gionee, told reporters here.
A1 Plus features a 6-inch full-HD In-cell display, runs on MTK Helio P25 processor paired with 4GB of RAM, has 64GB of memory that can be expanded up to 256GB and houses 4,550mAh battery.
The 5.5-inch full-HD AMOLED display carrying A1 is powered by MTK Helio P10 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and houses 4,010mAh battery.
