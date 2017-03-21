Gionee Launches Selfie-Focused A1 Smartphone In India

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Gionee on Tuesday launched a new selfie-focused smartphone in India that comes with a 16MP front camera with selfie flash and houses a 4,010mAh battery.
While the pre-booking for A1 starts from March 3, the price of the device is yet to be announced.
"Today's generation views the world from their front camera and they live for creating and celebrating experiences out of moments," said Arvind R Vohra, Country CEO and MD, Gionee India, in a statement.
The device is powered by 2GHz octa-core P10 Helios processor paired with 4GB RAM, has 64GB internal memory that can be expanded up to 256GB and runs on Amigo 4.0 on top of Android 7.0 Nougat.
A1 is equipped with a fingerprint sensor and claims to unlock the phone in just 0.2 seconds. For humid conditions, the sensor unlocks the device even with moist fingers.
A1 has a full-metal body made out of "A6000 aircraft grade material" that is used in making premium cars and aircraft.
The 4G and VOLTE enabled smartphone also offers a host of amazing features such as Split Screen, Maxx Audio and Virus detection among other key features.
