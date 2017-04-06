Google Play Music Subscription Launched In India

'Google Play Music' offers a music catalogue of over 40 million local and international hits.
New Delhi: Offering music lovers a fresh take on streaming that is easier and consumes little data, Google India on Thursday launched 'Google Play Music' subscription in India.
'Google Play Music' is available across Android, iOS and web. By signing up at early stages, users can get a free trial on all three platforms, the company said in a statement.
"As an introductory offer, it is available for a discounted subscription offer of Rs 89 per month if you sign up within the first 45 days," it added.
"With 'Google Play Music' subscription, Indian subscribers can listen to their favourite music across a variety of languages, including Hindi, English, Tamil and more," said Elias Roman, Lead Product Manager at Google Play Music.
The company has integrated contextual tools in Google Play Music, tapping into the power of machine learning to recommend music based on the listener's preference, activity and location.
Additionally, Google Play Music will curate hand-picked playlists to personalise music for the listeners for a variety of occasions.
The music can be accessed from any device with your Google Account. 'Google Play Music' will also allow users to stream music using minimal data on mobile.
