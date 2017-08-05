Google Tests Publishing Tech Similar To Snapchat: Report

Alphabet Inc's Google is developing technology that media companies could use to create stories similar to those found on Snapchat's "Discover" platform, a person familiar with the plans said on Friday.
Google's project, dubbed "Stamp," is in the early stages of testing with publishers, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Tech firms including Google, Snapchat's owner Snap and Facebook Inc are racing to develop publishing tools for media companies, hoping to fill their own apps with news, entertainment, sports and other content.
