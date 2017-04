Get a CashBack of Rs 3000* through EasyEMI & a “No Extra Cost” EMI option on iPads with our Debit & Credit Cards. https://t.co/tMVAdv3GH7pic.twitter.com/oNpITItXYS — HDFC Bank (@HDFC_Bank) April 20, 2017

HDFC Bank is offering a cash back of Rs 3,000 on purchase of iPad through the EasyEMI facility offered by the private sector bank. HDFC Bank, which is the second largest private sector lender in the country, is also offering "no extra cost" EMIs on payments made using its debit and credit cards. This was said on a tweet by HDFC Bank on April 20, 2017. The cash back scheme - applicable on "EMI transactions only on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Cards" - is open till May 15, 2017, the bank said on its website. The EasyEMI facility is open to select HDFC Bank credit card holders, it added.Customer can avail the cash only twice during this scheme by walking in to the store.

The cash back will be printed on the charge slip in case of eligible transactions.The customer will not be eligible for the offer in case the cash back is not printed on the charge slip.The cash back will be posted to the eligible customers after 90 days, HDFC Bank added.The iPad cash back offer requires a down payment of Rs 4,990, as per the HDFC Bank website.HDFC Bank's EasyEMI option needs to be availed at the time of making the transaction at merchant outlet or merchant website and is not available on select Corporate Credit Cards.The EasyEMI facility is available at select merchant websites and outlets and the service tax and cess will be levied on the interest component, HDFC Bank said.The EasyEMI option is not available on select corporate credit cards.