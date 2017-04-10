How To Check Your Reliance Jio Balance. Details Here

Reliance Jio has taken the telecom sector by storm through its aggressive offering. Jio amassed over 10 crore customers in 170 days of its launch. Jio had also announced that it would start charging for services from April 1 and introduced Jio-Prime membership, a discounted set of price plans to incentivise non-paying subscribers to subscribe to paid services. According to its last update, Jio said it has 72 million paid customers. Also that Jio has become a paid service, you may need to know about your account/plan details and your data consumption on a real-time basis. There are two ways to do this through MyJio app and Jio.com website.
Checking balance on MyJio App
For checking your balance on your phone, you need your phone no and your login password only. Here are the steps:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement