Iconic Nokia 3310 Makes A Comeback: Here Are Its Features

Seventeen years after its debut, the much-awaited Nokia 3310 has been relaunched in an all new revamped look featuring a colour screen at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) here.
The device, to be sold under licence by the Finnish start-up HMD Global, is available in four distinctive colours - gloss-finished warm red and yellow, and a matte-finished dark blue and grey.
It will cost buyers only 49 Euros ($52) and will be available from the second quarter of this year.
