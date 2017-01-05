NDTV
Initial Samsung Production Target Is 10 Million Galaxy S8 Phones: Report
Samsung is counting on the S8 to rejuvenate sales after it scrapped the Galaxy Note 7 smartphones last year in one of the biggest product safety failures in tech history.
Thomson Reuters
| Last Updated: January 05, 2017 13:39 (IST)
Thomson Reuters
Seoul:
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has set an initial production target of 10 million Galaxy S8 smartphones, South Korea's Electronic Times reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.
The firm has yet to disclose what caused some Note 7 phones to catch fire on their own.
The newspaper said the world's top smartphone maker would start production in March and planned to start selling them in April. Galaxy S7 phones went on sale in March last year.
A Samsung spokesman said the company did not comment on speculation.
© Thomson Reuters 2017
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Story first published on
: January 05, 2017 13:39 (IST)
