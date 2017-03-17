Intex Launches 'Aqua Trend Lite' At Rs 5,690

New Delhi: Domestic handset maker Intex Technologies on Friday launched its new budget smartphone 'Aqua Trend Lite' with high-quality audio.
Designed with a high-grade sound technology -- 1.5 W (Dynamic Type) -- the Rs 5,690 device gives users an optimal music experience on-the-go.
"The Mega Sound Speaker feature has been introduced for users' who enjoy music and want to experience complete clarity and performance," Nidhi Markanday, Director and Business Head at Intex Technologies, said in a statement.
The 'Aqua Trend Lite' smartphone features a 5-inch display and is powered by a 1.25GHz quad-core processor.
It offers 1GB RAM and 8GB ROM with support for expandable memory of up to 128GB.
The smartphone runs on Android Marshmallow 6.0 OS and houses a 2,600mAh.
Another special feature includes MiFon Security which is a 9-in-1 security suite to make the device secure and smarter.
The device, available in champagne colour, sports a 5MP rear camera which comes with Dual LED flashlight and a 2MP front camera for selfies.
