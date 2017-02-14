Intex Launches New Smartphone At Rs 5,499

NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
The 4G-Volte smartphone offers a 5-inch FWVGA display, powered with a 1.3GHz quad-core processor and 1 GB RAM.
Indo-Asian News Service | Last Updated: February 14, 2017 16:22 (IST)
New Delhi: Domestic handset maker Intex Technologies on Tuesday launched a new smartphone "Aqua Lions 4G" as part of its Lions Series 2.0 at Rs 5,499.

The 4G-Volte smartphone offers a 5-inch FWVGA display, powered with a 1.3GHz quad-core processor and 1 GB RAM. 

The device has in-built 8GB ROM with an expandable memory of up to 64GB. The device also sports 5MP auto focus (AF) rear camera with LED Flash and 2MP front camera.

"Aqua Lions 4G will reinforce the brand association and enhance our connect with the young consumers," said Nidhi Markanday, Director and Business Head, Intex Technologies.

The smartphone also features "MiFon Security App" for complete protection when the device is lost or stolen. The app has an integrated smart tracking facility to conduct live tracking of lost device via IMEI number.

The smartphone is available in Champagne and Grey colours.


(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: February 14, 2017 16:22 (IST)
