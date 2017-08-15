Latest On Jio: Recharge And Get Flat Rs 75 Cashback. Details Here

Recharge your Jio number and get Rs 75 cashback. This is a new limited-period offer from PhonePe, a Flipkart-owned mobile wallet, which is giving a flat Rs 75 cashback on Jio prepaid recharge. Reliance Jio had a total subscriber base of 12.3 crore after adding over 6 million customers in June, according to latest figures released by telecom regulator. With revised "Dhan Dhana Dhan" offer, which Jio launched last month, Jio customers can get 1 GB data per day for 84 days at a recharge of Rs 399. (Check out other Jio recharge plans)
Here are 10 things to know about the Jio recharge cashback offer:
1) The offer starts from August 14 and is valid till 11.59 pm on August 21. To get a flat cashback of Rs 75, you have to purchase a minimum recharge of Rs 300.
Flat ₹75 Cashback on @reliancejio prepaid recharges only on #PhonePe! Download now: https://t.co/YvG5WrnJaipic.twitter.com/cGCqWsUJzC— PhonePe (@PhonePe_) August 14, 2017
