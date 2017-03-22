Lava Launches Two Z Series Smartphones

New Delhi: Marking its entry into the mid-segment smartphone category, domestic mobile manufacturing company Lava on Wednesday launched Z25 and Z10 smartphones at Rs 18,000 and Rs 11,500, respectively.
Lava Z25 sports 5.5-inch 2.5D-curved HD IPS display. The dual-sim device is powered by an Octacore processor, supported by 4GB and 32GB on-board memory with 3020 mAh (ATL) battery. The phone runs on Android Marshmallow 6.0 operating system.
The device sports 13MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie camera.
"Lava Z25 and Z10 are packed with premium features of camera, fingerprint, design and durability that go well beyond the conventional boundaries in this price segment," said Gaurav Nigam, Product Head, Lava International.
Lava Z10 sports a 5 inch 2.5D curved HD IPS Display, an 8MP rear camera and 5MP selfie shooter. It is also powered by Octacore processor and runs on Android Marshmallow 6.0 OS. This device has 2620 mAh (ATL) battery with 'Power Saver mode' and 'Super Power Saver mode'.
Lava Z25 and Lava Z10 will be available in select retail stores in Delhi from March 23 and in other cities in a few weeks' time, the company said.
