NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Gadgets |

LeEco Le 2 Smartphone Offered At Discount On Snapdeal In Holi Sale

During the sale, users purchasing Le 2 (3GB32GB variant) can avail flat discount of Rs 300 on all debit and credit cards.
Indo-Asian News Service | Last Updated: March 11, 2017 16:44 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
LeEco Le 2 Smartphone Offered At Discount On Snapdeal In Holi Sale
New Delhi: Chinese internet and technology conglomerate LeEco has come up with attractive offers and discounts on its superphones on online marketplace Snapdeal's Holi Sale from March 10 to 13.

During the sale, users purchasing Le 2 (3GB32GB variant) can avail flat discount of Rs 300 on all debit and credit cards, the company said in a statement on Friday.

With 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM, Le 2 weighs 153 grams and comes in dual-SIM.

The 5-5 inch device has 16MP rear camera and 8MP front camera with full-HD resolution display and a mirror-surfaced fingerprint sensor along with powerful Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor.

LeEco started retailing the 3GB64GB variant of Le 2 on Snapdeal which was only available in offline stores until now, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For latest news on Business & Budget 2017, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: March 11, 2017 16:44 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ Holi Sale: Vistara Offering Tickets From Rs 999
LeEco superphonesSnapdealSnapdeal's Holi SaleOcta-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processorLe 2

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.