LeEco Le 2 Smartphone Offered At Discount On Snapdeal In Holi Sale
During the sale, users purchasing Le 2 (3GB32GB variant) can avail flat discount of Rs 300 on all debit and credit cards.
Indo-Asian News Service
| Last Updated: March 11, 2017 16:44 (IST)
Indo-Asian News Service
EMAIL
COMMENTS
New Delhi:
Chinese internet and technology conglomerate LeEco has come up with attractive offers and discounts on its superphones on online marketplace Snapdeal's Holi Sale from March 10 to 13.
During the sale, users purchasing Le 2 (3GB32GB variant) can avail flat discount of Rs 300 on all debit and credit cards, the company said in a statement on Friday.
With 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM, Le 2 weighs 153 grams and comes in dual-SIM.
The 5-5 inch device has 16MP rear camera and 8MP front camera with full-HD resolution display and a mirror-surfaced fingerprint sensor along with powerful Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor.
LeEco started retailing the 3GB64GB variant of Le 2 on Snapdeal which was only available in offline stores until now, the statement added.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
