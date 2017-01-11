Lenovo P2 Smartphone With Massive 5100mAh Battery Launched At Rs 16,999

New Delhi: Chinese tech giant Lenovo on Wednesday launched P2 smartphone at Rs 16,999 that comes with a massive 5,100mAh battery.
Coming in two variants 3GB/32GB and 4GB/32GB, P2 will go on sale on e-tailer Flipkart starting from January 11 midnight.
"We are kicking off 2017 in a fully charged way by launching Lenovo P2, a powerhouse smartphone with longest battery and fastest charging," said Sudhin Mathur, Executive Director, Lenovo Mobile Business Group India, in a statement.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement