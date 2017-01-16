Lenovo Z2 Plus Now Available On Flipkart

New Delhi: Lenovo Z2 Plus (3GB/32GB variant) is now available on e-tailer Flipkart for Rs 14,999 starting Monday, the company said in a statement.
Additionally, 4GB/64GB variant will also be available at retail stores soon.
Lenovo Z2 Plus, which is already available on Amazon.in, features a 5-inch display with 1920x1080 resolution and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor. The device also comes with 'U health' app that keeps track of your step, distance and calories.
