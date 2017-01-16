NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Lenovo Z2 Plus Now Available On Flipkart

Indo-Asian News Service | Last Updated: January 16, 2017 13:47 (IST)
Lenovo Z2 Plus features a 5-inch display with 1920x1080 resolution.
New Delhi: Lenovo Z2 Plus (3GB/32GB variant) is now available on e-tailer Flipkart for Rs 14,999 starting Monday, the company said in a statement. 

Additionally, 4GB/64GB variant will also be available at retail stores soon. 

Lenovo Z2 Plus, which is already available on Amazon.in, features a 5-inch display with 1920x1080 resolution and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor. The device also comes with 'U health' app that keeps track of your step, distance and calories. 



The 4G VoLTE-enabled smartphone sports 13MP rear camera and a 8MP front camera and supports 4K capture, 1080p time lapse and slow-motion recording.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: January 16, 2017 13:47 (IST)
