Moto G5 Launched In India At Rs 11,999

Motorola Mobility, a Lenovo brand on Tuesday launched its Moto G5 smartphone in India.Priced at Rs 11,999, consumers can buy the G5 on Amazon.in starting midnight April 4.The 5-inch full-HD display carrying G5 has splash proof design and equips a finger print sensor.

G5 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor coupled with 3GB of RAM and houses 2,800mAh battery.The device comes with 13MP rear camera with phase detection auto-focus, a 5MP wide angle selfie camera and has quick capture, beautification and pro modes.Consumers can get Rs 1,000 cash back with HDFC bank credit card, free Sandisk Ultra 16GB micro-SD card. The offers are valid for April 5 and April 6, the company said.