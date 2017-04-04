NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Moto G5 Launched In India At Rs 11,999

Moto G5 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor coupled with 3GB of RAM and houses 2,800mAh battery.
Indo-Asian News Service | Last Updated: April 04, 2017 15:16 (IST)
Consumers can buy Moto G5 on Amazon.in starting midnight April 4.
New Delhi: Motorola Mobility, a Lenovo brand on Tuesday launched its Moto G5 smartphone in India.

Priced at Rs 11,999, consumers can buy the G5 on Amazon.in starting midnight April 4. 

The 5-inch full-HD display carrying G5 has splash proof design and equips a finger print sensor.

G5 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor coupled with 3GB of RAM and houses 2,800mAh battery.

The device comes with 13MP rear camera with phase detection auto-focus, a 5MP wide angle selfie camera and has quick capture, beautification and pro modes. 

Consumers can get Rs 1,000 cash back with HDFC bank credit card, free Sandisk Ultra 16GB micro-SD card. The offers are valid for April 5 and April 6, the company said.

Story first published on: April 04, 2017 15:16 (IST)
