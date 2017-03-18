NDTV
Moto G5 Plus Fastest Selling Smartphone On Flipkart
According to Flipkart, it sold Moto G5 Plus at a rate of over 50 units per minute.
Indo-Asian News Service
| Last Updated: March 18, 2017 17:54 (IST)
Indo-Asian News Service
Moto G5 Plus (3GB/16GB) variant went out of stock within few minutes.
Bengaluru:
Moto G5 Plus smartphone which was launched on March 15 on Flipkart has witnessed record sales on the first day of launch.
According to Flipkart, it sold Moto G5 Plus at a rate of over 50 units per minute.
Moto G5 Plus (3GB/16GB) variant went out of stock within the first few minutes.
Under Flipkart's product exchange programme, over 4000 older Motorola phones were exchanged for a new G5 Plus.
"The overwhelming response to the exclusive launch of the Moto G5 Plus reflects customers' demands to have access to latest and affordable technology," said Ayyappan R, Director-Mobiles, Flipkart.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Story first published on
: March 18, 2017 17:54 (IST)
