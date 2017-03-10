New MicroSD Cards, Flash Drives Launched By SanDisk
The A1 specification allows the new card to manage random read input-output access per second (IOPS) of 1,500 and write IOPS of 500, so it can quickly open apps.
New Delhi: SanDisk, a brand owned by the US-based storage company Western Digital, on Thursday launched 256GB microSD card that meets the Application Performance Class 1 (A1) requirements along with "Extreme PRO USB 3.1" solid state flash drive and "Extreme Go USB" 3.1 flash drive.
The card will be introduced in retail stores at Rs 18,990, starting April 1.
"For a technology enthusiast and a consumer who is always on-the-go, these drives offer world-class performance and convenience of moving content easily and quickly, without having to worry about a cable," Rajesh Gupta, Country Manager, SanDisk India and SAARC Retail Sales and Marketing, Western Digital Corporation, told reporters here.
"SanDisk Extreme PRO USB" 3.1 solid state flash drives are ideal for creative professionals, tech enthusiasts, or anyone who creates and shares massive files.
With read and write speeds of up to 200MB/s and 150MB/s, respectively, SanDisk "Extreme Go USB" 3.1 flash drive allows consumers to quickly copy data.
SanDisk "Extreme PRO USB" 3.1 solid state flash drive will be available in 128GB and 256GB at Rs 8,490 and Rs 13,990, respectively.
SanDisk "Extreme Go USB" 3.1 flash drive will be available in 64GB and 128GB at Rs 3,990 and Rs 5,990, respectively.
Story first published on: March 10, 2017 13:58 (IST)