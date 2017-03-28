Now, Buy An iPhone For Rs 1,999 Under Flipkart's Exchange Offer
Under the offer, the exchange price for the iPhone7 32GB variant (silver, rose gold and gold) is as low as Rs 37,000 against the actual price of Rs 57,000.
Flipkart is offering an exchange discount of Rs 16,000 on iPhone 5s 16GB variant.
Online retailer Flipkart is offering huge exchange benefits across various iPhone models. As per the offer mentioned on Flipkart's website, buyers can purchase an iPhone at an exchange price of just Rs 1,999. The exchange offer also includes the 32GB variant (Rose Gold and Space Grey) of iPhone 6S. The e-commerce website is offering an exchange discount of Rs 16,000 on iPhone 5s 16GB variant (silver and space grey) after the price tag of Rs 17,999. The 16GB variant (Space Grey) of iPhone 6 is available with an exchange offer of Rs 16,000 against the listed price of Rs 26,490.
Under the offer, the exchange price for the iPhone7 32GB variant (silver, rose gold and gold) is as low as Rs 37,000 against the actual price of Rs 57,000. And for the 32 GB variant of iPhone 7 Plus (rose gold, black and silver), the exchange price is Rs 48,400 against the base price of Rs 68,400. The exchange offer up to Rs 20,000 is also available on the 128GB and 256GB variants of iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.
The exchange offer (up to Rs 16,000) is also available on Google Pixel, Pixel XL smartphones.
Apple recently announced a new red colour variant of iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. The special edition of iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus will be available in 128GB and 256GB models, starting at Rs 82,000. Apple has updated the version of its iPad tablet with a brighter screen at a starting price that is the lowest ever for a full-sized tablet from Apple. The Cupertino-based technology giant also said that its smaller iPhone SE model will be available in 32GB and 128GB variants, replacing the 16GB and 64GB models.
Meanwhile, Apple has officially released an iOS 10.3 update that has major updates regarding its newly-launched AirPods, WiFi calling and SiriKit.