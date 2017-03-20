Nubia Z11 MINI S Smartphone With 23MP Rear Camera Launched At Rs 16,999

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Nubia on Monday launched Z11 MINI S smartphone designed for photo enthusiasts. The device features NeoVision 6.0, a DSLR-like photography system.
Priced at Rs 16,999, Nubia Z11 MINI S will be available on Amazon starting from March 21, 4 p.m. onwards.
"Z11 MINI S will lead the way in camera phones. We have been meticulous in building this device and it is tailored to meet the modern user's requirements," said Dheeraj Kukreja, Marketing Director, Nubia India, in a statement.
