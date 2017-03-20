Nubia Z11 MINI S Smartphone With 23MP Rear Camera Launched At Rs 16,999

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Nubia on Monday launched Z11 MINI S smartphone designed for photo enthusiasts. The device features NeoVision 6.0, a DSLR-like photography system.



Priced at Rs 16,999, Nubia Z11 MINI S will be available on Amazon starting from March 21, 4 p.m. onwards.



"Z11 MINI S will lead the way in camera phones. We have been meticulous in building this device and it is tailored to meet the modern user's requirements," said Dheeraj Kukreja, Marketing Director, Nubia India, in a statement.

The Z11 MINI S features a 23MP rear camera sensor coupled with SONY IMX318 Exmor RS sensor and a f2.0 aperture.The 13MP front camera is coupled with SONY IMX258 CMOS, 5 piece lens, f2.0 aperture and a 80-degree wide angle with skin-retouching feature.The 5.2-inch full-HD display device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 MSM8953 octa-core processor paired up with 4GB of RAM and has 64GB internal memory, expandable up to 200GB.