OnePlus Rolls Out OxygenOS 4.0.3 For OnePlus 3T

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS 4.0.3 update for OnePlus 3T smartphone, the company said in a statement on Friday.
Riding on the success of its flagship device OnePlus 3, OnePlus last year launched OnePlus 3T which uses Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor paired up with 6GB RAM.
"As always, this OTA will be incremental. The OTA will reach a small percentage of users today, and we will begin a broader roll out in a few days," the statement said.
