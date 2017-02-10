OnePlus Rolls Out OxygenOS 4.0.3 For OnePlus 3T

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS 4.0.3 update for OnePlus 3T smartphone, the company said in a statement on Friday.



Riding on the success of its flagship device OnePlus 3, OnePlus last year launched OnePlus 3T which uses Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor paired up with 6GB RAM.



"As always, this OTA will be incremental. The OTA will reach a small percentage of users today, and we will begin a broader roll out in a few days," the statement said.

The new updates included Wi-Fi IPv6 support toggle, optimised smart Wi-Fi switcher, increased stability of the camera app, optimised exposure when taking night time photos, upgraded audio parameters and Amazon Prime app which will be pre-installed.OnePlus 3T has a 5.5-inch optic AMOLED display, packs 16MP rear and front cameras and comes with "Dash Charge" technology that provides a day's power in half an hour of charging.