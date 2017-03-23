NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Oppo's F3 Plus With 6-Inch Display Launched At Rs 30,990

The 6-inch device is powered by octa-core processor backed by 4GB, 64GB internal memory and runs on ColorOS 3.0.
Indo-Asian News Service | Last Updated: March 23, 2017 16:28 (IST)
Priced at Rs 30,990, the first sale of F3 Plus begins April 1 across India.
New Delhi: Chinese smartphone company Oppo on Thursday launched a new smartphone Oppo F3 Plus in India that comes with dual front camera setup, including a 120-degree wide-angle group selfie camera.

Priced at Rs 30,990, the first sale of F3 Plus begins April 1 across India and will also be available on Flipkart, Amazon and Snapdeal. Consumers can pre-order the device starting Thursday till March 31.

"The dual selfie camera F3 Plus marks a new 'Group Selfie' trend, and reinforces our position as the Selfie Expert," said Global VP and President of Oppo India Sky Li.

The smartphone has 16MP front camera along with a 120-degree wide-angle 8MP front camera which captures a wider view, up to 105 per cent more than a regular 80-degree lens field of view.

The 6-inch device is powered by octa-core processor backed by 4GB, 64GB internal memory and runs on ColorOS 3.0. 

The 16MP rear camera features dual phase detection auto-focus technology and 1/2.8-inch IMX398 sensor. 
 

Story first published on: March 23, 2017 16:27 (IST)
