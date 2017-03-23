Over 2.50 Lakh Units Of Redmi 4A Sold In Just 4 Minutes, Says Xiaomi
"250,000 units sold in 4 minutes. Redmi 4A," Xiaomi India Managing Director, Manu Kumar Jain said in a tweet.
Chennai: Chinese handset vendor Xiaomi on Thursday announced the sale of 2.50 lakh plus units of its latest model 'Redmi 4A' in just four minutes through e-commerce giant, Amazon.For latest news on Business & Budget 2017, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
"250,000 units sold in 4 minutes. Redmi 4A," Xiaomi India Managing Director, Manu Kumar Jain said in a tweet.
"#Redmi4A:250K units sold in 4mins. @amazonIN saw 5million hits/minute; peak 1500 orders/sec," he said.
Responding to the tweet, Niti Aayog CEO, Amitabh Kant said Xiaomi's future is here in India instead of China.
"Pretty obvious that Xiaomi's future is here in India! Forget China!," he said in his tweet.
Priced at Rs 5,999, the 4G-enabled Redmi 4A will help the company compete aggressively in the sub Rs 7,000 category that is primarily dominated by Indian players like Micromax.
It features a high capacity battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor and a 13MP camera.
Xiaomi has partnered with Foxconn to set up its second manufacturing unit in India at Sri City in Andhra Pradesh.
The handset maker had entered India in July 2014 and started local manufacturing just over a year later.
The new facility will be exclusive to Xiaomi, while the older one may see Foxconn making handsets for other vendors too.
Story first published on: March 23, 2017 19:56 (IST)