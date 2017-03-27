Panasonic Launches Eluga Ray Smartphones in India Starting From Rs 8,999

The Eluga Ray smartphones are exclusively available on Flipkart.
New Delhi: Panasonic India on Monday launched two new smartphones, aiming to give users a simplified and enhanced user experience. Panasonic's newly-launched smartphones are equipped with "Arbo" - the company's in-house developed artificial intelligence-based virtual assistant.
The smartphones are exclusively available on Flipkart. While Eluga Ray Max is priced at Rs 11,499 for its 32GB variant and Rs 12,499 for the 64GB variant, Eluga Ray X is available for Rs 8,999.
"With the launch of our first AI-enabled smartphones, we are now expanding our product offerings which will help empower our consumer base and assist them in performing tasks in a smarter way," Manish Sharma, president and CEO, Panasonic India and South Asia, and executive officer, Panasonic Corporation, told reporters here.
The virtual assistant is a self-learning technology that understands the user behaviour and then maps their daily activities for them accordingly.
"AI has been dubbed as the technology which in future will shape the product interface and the way we interact with our smartphones, with this pilot advancement we hope that this will not only enhance our market share but will also further strengthen our position within the industry," Mr Sharma added.
The 5.2-inch full-HD IPS display carrying Eluga Ray Max is powered by a 1.4GHz 64-bit octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor paired with 4GB RAM and comes in 64GB and 32GB internal memory variants that can be expanded up to 128GB.
The device sports a 16MP rear camera, an 8MP front camera with selfie flash and is also equipped with a finger print sensor in collaboration with the 'Android for work' feature. It houses a 3,000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0.
Eluga Ray X features a 5.5-inch HD IPS display, a 1.3GHz quad-core processor coupled with 3GB RAM, houses 4,000mAh battery and comes with a 16MP rear camera along with a 5MP front shooter.
Both the devices run on the Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system.