Samsung Announces Commercial Launch Of 5G Products Portfolio
Showcased products included consumer devices for fixed wireless access connectivity, a 5G Radio Base Station (5G Access Unit), Next-Generation Core Network infrastructure, and more.
Barcelona: Samsung Electronics unveiled its end-to-end portfolio of 5G mobile network products and solutions for 2017 that will provide foundation for the first commercial 5G network launches expected in 2018.
"With pre-commercial deployment of our 5G products already underway in the US, we are starting to see some of the earliest evidence of the potential for new and compelling 5G-driven services," Paul Kyungwhoon Cheun, Executive Vice President and Head of Next Generation Communications Business Team at Samsung Electronics, told reporters here.
With pre-commercial versions of the equipment already under deployment in trial networks across the globe, Samsung's commercial 5G portfolio is backed by a continually growing foundation of experience, knowledge and concrete trial results, the company said in a statement on Sunday.
The 5G Home Router will provide direct and straightforward connectivity to the wireless network, with the simple placement of the 5G Home Router in a window facing a nearby 5G Radio Base Station.
A peak data rate of up to 1Gbps will allow service providers to dimension networks that provide an attractive alternative to often-costly Fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) deployments.
The 5G Radio Base Station itself is a natural extension of today's LTE small cells, designed to be installed in a dense configuration that allows for very high network capacities.
Story first published on: February 27, 2017 16:58 (IST)