Samsung Launches Galaxy C9 Pro With 6 GB Ram At Rs 36,900

The Galaxy C9 Pro has a 6 inch full HD SAMOLED display and 6 GB Ram, among others.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: January 20, 2017 09:06 (IST)
Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro has 16 MP front and rear camera with f1.9 lens.
Patna: Mobile maker Samsung launched its latest handset Galaxy C9 Pro with features such as 6 inch full HD display and 6 GB Ram, among others.  

"The Galaxy C9 Pro is a feature powerhouse with a super screen, super memory and super camera offering consumers an immersive viewing, the best multimedia and camera experience," Sumit Walia, General Manager, Mobile Business, Samsung India, told reporters at the launch event here. 

"The Galaxy C9 Pro will give users the best multimedia experience with its 6' full HD SAMOLED display while providing a powerhouse performance thanks to its advanced processor, 6 GB RAM, huge battery power and storage," Walia said. 



Its 16 MP front and rear camera with f1.9 lens will help users capture brilliant photos even in a low light conditions, he added. 

The General Manager further said the new product which comes at Rs 39,600 supports the suite of 'Make for India' features like S Secure, S power planning, Ultra Data Saving (UDS) and My Galaxy, which complement the best in class hardware and differentiate the device from all others.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: January 20, 2017 09:06 (IST)
